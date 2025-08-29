Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Adecoagro S.A. $AGRO

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Adecoagro worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth about $1,435,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 44,816 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 103,378 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adecoagro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.07.

Adecoagro Price Performance

NYSE AGRO opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $12.07.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $405.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecoagro

(Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.