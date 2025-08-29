Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 179.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,619 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 982,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 53,119 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,771,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 202,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 111,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, June 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

In other news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 48,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $559,548.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,800. This represents a 25.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aoife Mcgrath sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $93,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 203,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,787.42. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,619 shares of company stock worth $2,975,112 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of CDE opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $480.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.40 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.