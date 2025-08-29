Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. $PRAA

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 110.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,875 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.20% of PRA Group worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 63.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 56,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,018,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 156.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 85.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 186,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRAA. JMP Securities set a $24.00 price target on shares of PRA Group and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PRA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

PRA Group Stock Down 0.8%

PRAA opened at $16.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $662.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.54. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $287.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Profile

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.