Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 71,961.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 229,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,077,000 after buying an additional 228,839 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,030.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 72,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,371,000 after acquiring an additional 66,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,249 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $11,748,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $8,556,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.68, for a total value of $156,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,358.32. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.55, for a total transaction of $240,275.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,062.95. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,661,749 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVCO

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Cavco Industries stock opened at $530.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $450.16 and a 200-day moving average of $477.16. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $390.46 and a one year high of $549.99.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.61. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 8.99%.The business had revenue of $556.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.