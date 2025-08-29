Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Coursera, Inc. $COUR

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.16% of Coursera worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Coursera by 959.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth $71,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Price Performance

NYSE COUR opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.52 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Coursera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coursera from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded Coursera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coursera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COUR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,050,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,167.76. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 241,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,062.30. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.