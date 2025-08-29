Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. $BXC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.28% of BlueLinx worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,497,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,166 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 42,890.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BXC stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.13 and a 1-year high of $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $654.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.09.

BlueLinx declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXC shares. DA Davidson set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BlueLinx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

