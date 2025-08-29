Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Seaboard Corporation $SEB

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 19.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 44.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.
Seaboard Price Performance
Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $3,925.79 on Friday. Seaboard Corporation has a twelve month low of $2,365.00 and a twelve month high of $3,941.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,233.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,831.59.
Seaboard Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.93%.
Seaboard Profile
Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seaboard
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Best Buy Marketplace: Potential Growth Catalyst or Risky Gimmick?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.