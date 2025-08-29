Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Seaboard Corporation $SEB

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 19.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 44.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Price Performance

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $3,925.79 on Friday. Seaboard Corporation has a twelve month low of $2,365.00 and a twelve month high of $3,941.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,233.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,831.59.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.93%.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

