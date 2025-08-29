Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 16,425 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 358.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.3%

CBSH stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 26.37%.The firm had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

