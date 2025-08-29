Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 13,600 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SF. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price target on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

In other news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,592.77. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7 shares of company stock worth $781. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF opened at $116.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.27 and a 12 month high of $120.64. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.91.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.66%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

