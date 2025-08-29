Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,222 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 209,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after buying an additional 121,240 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 501.4% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 109,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 91,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,572,000 after buying an additional 115,619 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth about $12,839,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Performance

SkyWest stock opened at $122.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.26.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.57. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKYW. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $3,017,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 404,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,990,720.98. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $2,010,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,111,716.16. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,186 shares of company stock worth $12,204,148 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

