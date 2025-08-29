Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 342,255 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 90.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,255 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

