Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,375 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Freshpet by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,590,000 after acquiring an additional 196,882 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,782,000 after purchasing an additional 69,693 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 169.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $3,151,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 760,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,259,000 after buying an additional 24,131 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $164.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $264.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.75 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FRPT. DA Davidson set a $101.00 target price on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.29.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

