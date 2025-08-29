Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,962 Shares of Visteon Corporation $VC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,727,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,106,000 after acquiring an additional 279,714 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 2,402.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 271,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,092,000 after acquiring an additional 260,877 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $15,612,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Visteon by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 336,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after acquiring an additional 147,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Visteon by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,886,000 after acquiring an additional 124,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visteon from $106.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visteon from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visteon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Visteon from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $524,305.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,519.76. This represents a 60.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $81,713.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,872.82. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,595. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visteon Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $124.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.94 and its 200-day moving average is $91.90. Visteon Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $128.32.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.35. Visteon had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.61%.The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Visteon’s dividend payout ratio is 10.49%.

About Visteon

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.