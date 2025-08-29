Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,999 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKH. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 59.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 238.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKH opened at $59.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. Black Hills Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $65.59.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.69 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Black Hills has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 68.01%.

BKH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

