International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

International Stem Cell Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.18. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 33,090 shares changing hands.

International Stem Cell Trading Down 9.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -0.07.

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter.

International Stem Cell Company Profile

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops ISC- hpNSC, a neural stem cell program that has completed the Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as for treating stroke and traumatic brain injury.

