Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.51 and traded as high as $64.72. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $64.67, with a volume of 3,379 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Trading Up 0.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 78,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 156.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,727,000. Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the second quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the second quarter worth about $509,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.