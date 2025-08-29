Invesco Ltd. Cuts Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 68,017 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in DHT were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DME Capital Management LP raised its position in DHT by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 5,245,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,735,000 after acquiring an additional 902,704 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth $8,126,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,319,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 1,109.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 252,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 231,572 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DHT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DHT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

DHT stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.02.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.41 million. DHT had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 36.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.36%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

