Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,556 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,078 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $62.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average is $64.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

