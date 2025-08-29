Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust $IQI Holdings Raised by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 58.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $175,000.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly purchased 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,008.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

IQI stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

(Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.