iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 455,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $43,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of IOO opened at $115.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $82.79 and a 12-month high of $115.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.12.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

