iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,049 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $42,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,141.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 58,040 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

IXN stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.58 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.17.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.