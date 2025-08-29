iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

