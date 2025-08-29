iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF $EWL Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

