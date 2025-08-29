Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $38,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 27,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 434.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.70.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at $23,296,249.20. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $162.82 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.80 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.92. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Further Reading

