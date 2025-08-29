Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $632.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 7.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 49.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 88.0% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,135,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,916 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $2,072,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 673,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 60,391 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

