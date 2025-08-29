JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $215.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $180.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.74. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 109.66% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock valued at $896,145,782. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.