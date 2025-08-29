Karat Packaging Inc. $KRT Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Karat Packaging were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Karat Packaging by 4,151.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Karat Packaging by 773.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Karat Packaging by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan Yu sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $20,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,203,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,502,735. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Trading Up 1.2%

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

Shares of KRT stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $515.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Karat Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Karat Packaging Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Further Reading

