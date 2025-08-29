Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BILL. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BILL in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on BILL in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -308.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. BILL has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 1.63%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BILL announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,734.50. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 7,753.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,486,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,831 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at $65,783,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BILL by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,489,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,265,000 after buying an additional 1,309,337 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,038,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,552,000 after buying an additional 1,165,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BILL in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,908,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

