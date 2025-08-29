Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Sold by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC cut its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,814,195,000 after buying an additional 2,675,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,224.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,494 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,946,000 after purchasing an additional 780,893 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36,268.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,424,000 after purchasing an additional 748,583 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 49.4% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 935,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,120,000 after purchasing an additional 309,345 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,552.30. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,528.80. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $166.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.93. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.43 and a 1 year high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

