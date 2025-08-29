Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KSS. Barclays lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Kohl’s Price Performance

KSS opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.36. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $21.39.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,690,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,777,000 after acquiring an additional 220,427 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 21.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,303,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,490,000 after purchasing an additional 745,543 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 29.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,973,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 680,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 43.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 785,936 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,380,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 244,761 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

