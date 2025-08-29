Laureate Education $LAUR Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Laureate Education by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 79,051 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,663,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,424,000 after acquiring an additional 263,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAUR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of LAUR opened at $27.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 16.41%.The company had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Laureate Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

