Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.54. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Lendway Stock Down 2.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50.

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Lendway had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lendway

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lendway stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lendway, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LDWY Free Report ) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Lendway worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lendway, Inc operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically.

Featured Stories

