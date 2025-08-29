Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.54. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.
Lendway Stock Down 2.9%
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50.
Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Lendway had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lendway
Lendway, Inc operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lendway
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Best Buy Marketplace: Potential Growth Catalyst or Risky Gimmick?
Receive News & Ratings for Lendway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.