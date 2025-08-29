Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $23.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.4545.

A number of research firms have commented on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 140.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,425 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 101.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hara Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,109 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 6.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

