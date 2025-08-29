Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Lifeward Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 125,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 266,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.09.

Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). Lifeward had a negative net margin of 121.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 million. Lifeward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lifeward Ltd. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Lifeward

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

