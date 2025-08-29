Lyft, Inc. $LYFT Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,913 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 460,867 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,049,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,639 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,338,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $120,463,000 after buying an additional 1,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,025,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $103,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,358 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 828.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,662,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $85,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lyft by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,823,906 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $62,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,761 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LYFT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 540,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,167.16. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 28,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $449,442.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 850,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,478,649.80. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.26. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.