MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.11. 7,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 19,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $497,600.00, a P/E ratio of -216.32 and a beta of -4.70.

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.