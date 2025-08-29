MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.11. 7,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 19,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.
MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $497,600.00, a P/E ratio of -216.32 and a beta of -4.70.
MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.
