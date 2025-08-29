Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 6,847 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,986,299. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

