Net Lease Office Properties $NLOP Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 163.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Net Lease Office Properties were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLOP. Asset Value Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,200,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,492,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 1,223.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 87,385 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 58,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:NLOP opened at $29.70 on Friday. Net Lease Office Properties has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Net Lease Office Properties Dividend Announcement

About Net Lease Office Properties

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

