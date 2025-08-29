Northern Trust Corp Acquires 236,251 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,529,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $40,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 6.24. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.25 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $550,518.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,413,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,400,773.30. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $420,276.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,810,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,229,008.72. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,712 shares of company stock worth $3,186,128 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Compass Point raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

