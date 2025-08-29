Northern Trust Corp Acquires 29,326 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Thomson Reuters worth $40,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 772.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from $213.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.90.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $178.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.44. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.60 and a fifty-two week high of $218.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

