Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 478,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,693 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $39,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 450.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 124.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 133,539 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 40.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 98,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 31.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 282,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after buying an additional 67,866 shares during the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

Freshpet Price Performance

Freshpet stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $164.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. Freshpet had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $264.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.