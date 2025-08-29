Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp $ABCB

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,836 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $42,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 253,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 33,103 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,955,000 after purchasing an additional 498,604 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $81.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.96. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $74.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

