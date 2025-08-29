Northern Trust Corp Buys 101,549 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,401 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 101,549 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $41,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,581,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,762,000 after buying an additional 2,538,808 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $124,797,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,835,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,952,000 after buying an additional 1,990,520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 27.2% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,681,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,281,000 after buying an additional 1,000,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 223.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,293,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,767,000 after buying an additional 894,035 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 2.3%

CM opened at $77.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $77.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.19%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

