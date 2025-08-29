Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,770,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,977 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.63% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $38,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,307,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 206,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 75,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 2.11%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.