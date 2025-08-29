Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. $BXMT

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,039,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,049 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $40,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True North Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 57,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 114,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $19.40 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,685.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $29,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,374.40. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $132,590.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 236,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,164.82. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $177,028 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.