Northern Trust Corp Has $37.15 Million Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,233 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.20% of GFL Environmental worth $37,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $5,840,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $1,309,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GFL. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. National Bank Financial raised GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of GFL opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 48.53%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.