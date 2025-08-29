Northern Trust Corp Has $37.68 Million Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,916,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,141 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Bloom Energy worth $37,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,440,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after buying an additional 1,100,352 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,418,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,499,000 after buying an additional 75,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,736,000 after buying an additional 1,043,326 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after buying an additional 685,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 947,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after buying an additional 63,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,373.84 and a beta of 3.28.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm had revenue of $401.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $67,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 225,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,736.15. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $25,573.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 108,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,588.96. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,522 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,387. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

