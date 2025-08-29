Northern Trust Corp Has $39.68 Million Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,622 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $39,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $44.09 and a one year high of $62.45.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

