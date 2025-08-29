Northern Trust Corp Has $39.89 Million Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,823 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.38% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $39,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,275,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,602,000 after purchasing an additional 400,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,843,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,937 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,578,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,306,000 after purchasing an additional 267,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,512,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $210,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,771.82. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCPT opened at $25.63 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 37.87%.The company had revenue of $72.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.48%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Further Reading

