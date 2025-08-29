Northern Trust Corp Has $40.44 Million Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $40,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,261,000 after buying an additional 219,474 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,964,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,749,000 after buying an additional 149,959 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,172,000 after buying an additional 488,904 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,104,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,662,000 after buying an additional 426,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,550,000 after buying an additional 15,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.25.

AutoNation Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE AN opened at $222.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.47. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.33 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 2.31%.The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

